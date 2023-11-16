Cambodia opens Chinese-funded airport to serve Angkor temple tourists

SIEM REAP, Cambodia - Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet on Thursday inaugurated the country’s new billion-dollar Chinese-funded airport near the Angkor Wat temple complex, saying it would boost the vital tourism sector.

Phnom Penh became one of Beijing’s strongest regional allies under former strongman leader Hun Sen, with the South-east Asian nation receiving huge sums of Chinese investment.

Mr Hun Manet, who succeeded his father Hun Sen in August, hailed the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport as “modern” as he cut a ribbon to officially open it.

He said it was the first Cambodian air facility developed under Beijing’s Belt and Road global investment project, and the US$1.1 billion (S$1.48 billion) hub would stimulate tourism.

“It is another new historic event for the air transportation sector of Cambodia,” he said.

“Our duty is to make this airport work,” he said, “and to make this airport lift the standard of living of the people, to push the Cambodian economy.”

The country once had one of the world’s fastest-growing economies – averaging an annual growth rate above 7 per cent for two decades before the Covid-19 pandemic.

But poverty rates in the lower middle-income nation have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the World Bank.

China’s Yunnan province governor Wang Yubo also attended the inauguration of the airport, which began commercial operations in October and will eventually handle up to 12 million passengers annually from 2040.