SIA Engineering signs maintenance JV for Phnom Penh’s new airport

SINGAPORE - SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) announced on Tuesday that it will form a joint venture (JV) with the Cambodia Airport Investment Company (CAIC) for aircraft line maintenance services at a new airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

SIAEC will hold a 51 per cent stake in the JV, while CAIC will hold 49 per cent.

The JV is expected to commence operations in 2025 and will provide line maintenance services at Phnom Penh’s Techo Takhmao International Airport (TIA), which is currently under construction.

The airport will be completed in 2025 and is designed to handle up to 50 million passengers a year. It will supersede the existing Phnom Penh International Airport as the capital’s main airport.

Ng Chin Hwee, chief executive of SIAEC, said: “This JV will provide comprehensive line maintenance support with a high level of despatch reliability and quality engineering services to the airlines operating in TIA. It will strengthen SIAEC’s position as a leading line maintenance provider while offering high quality and efficient maintenance services to valued customers at more overseas locations.”

SIAEC is an aircraft maintenance as well as a repair and overhaul provider. It currently has 22 JVs and subsidiaries in seven countries.

At a media briefing for SIAEC’s launch of its new ‘Continuous Improvement Journey’ transformation, Mr Ng said that the aviation industry is now on its way to a full recovery, and that “SIAEC’s JVs are also experiencing (a recovery), with an increase in all activities.”

Shares of SIAEC were trading down two cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $2.40 as at 9.26am on Tuesday. THE BUSINESS TIMES