Cabinet posts for Barisan Nasional a trust, not the spoils of war, says Malaysian DPM Zahid

PETALING JAYA - Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Zahid Hamidi has thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his trust in appointing those from BN for Cabinet posts.

The newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister also called for an end to the political instability that had damaged and hindered Malaysia’s prosperity.

“This trust is not the spoils of war, but a very heavy responsibility as the global economy is predicted to be very challenging next year.

“We are confident that the unity government will be able to deal with the challenges that lie ahead for the benefit of Malaysia and its people,” he said in a Facebook post on late Friday.

Zahid also reminded all parties to stop carrying out any provocative action that could cause unrest among the people or to hinder the government’s efforts to revive the economy.

“Let us come together for a better future for Malaysia.

“Congratulations to all those appointed and hopefully this will bring extraordinary success for the country. We stop the political instability that has greatly damaged and hindered Malaysia’s prosperity.”