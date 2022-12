KUALA LUMPUR - Despite facing dozens of corruption charges and calls for him to be removed as party president, beleaguered Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Zahid Hamidi has managed to find his way back to power, after being appointed as Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister on Friday by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

It was just over a week ago that Zahid’s days at the helm of Umno and BN looked numbered.