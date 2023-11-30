Buddhist monk in South Korea arrested for ramming into 8 parked cars

Updated
37 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

SEOUL - A Buddhist monk has been arrested for driving into eight parked cars and causing damage, police said on Nov 29.

The monk was reported to have been acting out of frustration over a land compensation dispute between him and real estate developers.

The unidentified monk in his 70s, from a temple located in Songha-dong, Gwangju, got into an argument with officials from the developer around 8.20am (local time) on Nov 28. The development project involves land on which his temple is located.

The monk got in his car, allegedly saying he would file a complaint to the company and then drove into eight parked cars in an alleyway, ramming into them one after the other. His children reported him to the police, who arrived on the scene to arrest the suspect.

While many Buddhist monks are unmarried, some orders of the religion in Korea allow marriage. It is unclear which order this particular monk belong to. The Criminal Act states that police can arrest a person caught in the act of a crime without a warrant.

Tests showed no traces of drug or alcohol.

Police are investigating what motivated his actions. They plan to charge him with special destruction and damage of property. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Concert in Kelantan with sexy Thai entertainers stirs controversy
Airport baggage handler in South Korea indicted on 208 counts of luggage theft

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top