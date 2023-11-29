Concert in Kelantan with sexy Thai entertainers stirs controversy

A concert featuring scantily clad dancers at a Buddhist festival has stirred controversy in the conservative Malaysian state of Kelantan, with some people accusing the state government of double standards for allowing the performance to go ahead.

The Nov 24 concert was held in conjunction with the Loy Kratong festival in the vicinity of a Buddhist temple in Bachok, 25km east of the state capital Kota Bharu. Bachok has a sizeable Malaysian-Thai community.

Videos and pictures that have gone viral show Thai artiste Thungpang Chanoknan performing with her dancers on a stage in sexy attire, with the crowd dancing along.

Several online commentators pointed out the double standards by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), which governs Kelantan, questioning why such a “vulgar performance” was allowed, given the party’s previous criticisms of international performances in the country.

The Islamist party had said concerts by foreign artistes were against the values of Malaysia’s Muslim-majority population and will promote a hedonistic culture.

“Yes. PAS is hypocrite. When concerts are held elsewhere, it is haram (illegal) even if they know that Malaysia is a multi-racial and multi-religion country,” said a netizen on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kelantan Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) women’s wing questioned the permissibility of such events in the east coast state and demanded that the state government take action.

“Or is this concert exempted from the state’s Entertainment Control enactment?,” asked Ms Nor Azmiza Mamat, referring to local regulations governing entertainment.

In response, Kelantan Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said while the event had the necessary permits from the local authority, the organiser had breached some guidelines.

This includes failure to ensure the artiste comply with the dress code and allowing Muslims to attend the event.

As a result, the organiser could be fined up to RM10,000 (S$2,860), he added.