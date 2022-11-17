Malaysia GE: Covid-positive patients can skip polling queue, says Health Minister

PETALING JAYA - Individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 can skip the queue at polling centres on Saturday as Malaysians vote for the 15th general election.

Caretaker Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said when they arrive at polling centres, the patients must first identify themselves to Health Ministry personnel stationed there.

The health personnel will check the Covid-19 patients’ status on MySejahtera app, akin to Singapore’s Trace Together app, and they will then be escorted right into the polling room.

“They will not have a special polling stream but they will be escorted by Health Ministry personnel until they enter the voting room. They will not queue with other voters. We want them to leave the polling station as soon as possible,” said Mr Khairy.

“So if you’re in line on Saturday and see someone being escorted to the polling booth, know that it is a voter with public health considerations,” Mr Khairy said at a news conference at Hospital Sungai Buloh on Thursday.

The Barisan Nasional candidate for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat said this was decided following a risk assessment to determine the safety of other voters on polling day.

Covid-19 individuals will also be following other polling protocols such as dipping their finger in indelible ink after voting, he said.

He said this move won’t affect other voters as everyone will be asked to sanitise their hands before performing the procedure.

Mr Khairy also assured Malaysians that it is safe to go out and vote on Saturday as the Covid-19 situation in the country is under control.

“Even though we get waves of infections from time to time, the Health Ministry has got it under control.

“Not only are you safe to go out and vote on Saturday but we are also heading into endemicity very, very soon,” he said.

Mr Khairy added that while it is compulsory for Covid-19 positive individuals to wear masks at the polling stations, other voters were “highly encouraged” to do so as well considering the risks.

“It is safer and better than taking risks especially on the morning of polling day as there will be thousands of people. It gets very crowded. Bring a face mask and wear it,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK