News analysis

Battle for Islamic leadership hots up between PAS and Malaysia’s royals

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang lashed out at scholars, lawmakers and rulers for continuing to be “colonised” by the framework of the Constitution. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Mar 07, 2024, 09:20 PM
Published
Mar 07, 2024, 08:58 PM
KUALA LUMPUR – The battle for Islamic leadership in Malaysia has been brought to the fore, after one of the sultans, traditional guardians of religion in the country’s states, issued a rare royal rebuke of a politician from an Islamist party.

Sultan Sharafuddin Salahuddin of Selangor, who was also chair of the National Council for Islamic Affairs at the time, chided Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Hadi Awang in a Feb 27 letter for allegedly questioning the commitment of the country’s rulers to upholding Islamic law.

