At least 19 dead as boats capsize in monsoon-hit Philippines

MANILA - At least 19 people died after three boats capsized as the south-west monsoon stirred huge swells and powerful gusts across a busy waterway in central Philippines on Saturday (Aug 3).

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in a report that 12 remained missing, while 59 had been rescued.

Citing local officials, radio station DZBB reported that 25 bodies had been recovered.

Two small boats carrying more than 50 passengers and crewmen capsized at around noon on Saturday, along the Iloilo-Guimaras Strait, some 450km south of the capital Manila.

Three hours later, another boat, with about two dozen on board, capsized along the same strait.

A brewing tropical storm has been stoking the south-west monsoon, bringing heavy downpours across the upper half of the Philippines.

Manila ground to halt last Friday (Aug 2), as rainfalls flooded many of the city's main roads.

Further south, in the Visayas, a region of large island provinces, the monsoon has stirred huge swells in the open ocean and gale-force winds.

A survivor told ABS-CBN News the boat he was on capsized after hitting a series of giant waves.