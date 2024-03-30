Another KK Super Mart outlet targeted by petrol bomb attack

KUANTAN - Another KK Super Mart outlet has been attacked with a petrol bomb.

Kuantan police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said an unknown individual had hurled a Molotov cocktail at the entrance of the store in Sungai Isap at around 5am on March 30.

“A cashier at the store was breaking fast when she saw a Molotov cocktail thrown from the outside, bursting into flames on the carpet of the front entrance. It caused a small fire. The cashier was panicking but she managed to grab a fire extinguisher and put out the fire,” he said.

“Her colleague contacted their employer, who then called the police and the Fire and Rescue Department,” said ACP Wan Mohd Zahari when contacted. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK