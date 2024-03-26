Molotov cocktail thrown at KK Super Mart outlet in Perak

IPOH - A Molotov cocktail was hurled at a KK Super Mart outlet in Bidor, Tapah in Perak.

The incident occurred at about 5am on March 26.

The petrol bomb had only hit the five-foot walkway in front of the shop.

The bomb did not explode while a few staff were reportedly working inside the store.

When contacted, Tapah police superintendent Naim Asnawi confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

Earlier, KK Supermart & Superstore group founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan and his wife, Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui pleaded not guilty in the Shah Alam Sessions Court to two counts of wounding the religious feelings of others over the sale of socks with the word “Allah” at the supermarket premises weeks ago. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK