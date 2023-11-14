Amnesty accuses Cambodia over ‘forced evictions’ at Angkor Wat

PHNOM PENH – Rights group Amnesty International on Nov 14 accused Cambodia of breaking international law in evicting 10,000 families from around the Angkor Wat temple complex.

Phnom Penh has over the past year increased the relocation of families living within the sprawling Unesco world heritage site to a new community being built on former rice paddies 25km away since 2022.

Officials have long maintained that families are moving voluntarily, but in a report released on Nov 14 Amnesty says many are receiving “direct and subtle threats” to move.

“They must immediately cease forcibly evicting people and violating international human rights law,” said Ms Montse Ferrer of Amnesty.

Cambodian government spokesman Pen Bona said the report was “not right”, insisting that the relocation of villagers was done on a “voluntary” basis and in line with Unesco rules.

Unesco said it is “deeply concerned” by the report, which comes on the eve of a regular intergovernmental conference on Angkor at the culture body’s headquarters in Paris.

The temple complex, dating back to the 9th century, is Cambodia’s top tourist attraction, and pre-pandemic drew more than two million tourists every year.

The tourists spawned a micro-economy of stallholders, food and souvenir sellers, and beggars, and the local population exploded from an estimated 20,000 in the early 1990s to about 120,000 by 2013.

The Cambodian authorities say they are acting to protect the ruins by moving squatters whose informal settlements are damaging the local environment by producing rubbish and overusing water resources.

Officials say only unauthorised settlements – often ramshackle huts without proper sewage, running water or in some cases electricity – have been targeted.