Cambodian villagers' lives upended by Angkor Wat protection plan

SIEM REAP, Cambodia - On a white canvas, Chan Vichet painted an image of the Hindu deity Shiva, oblivious to the clanging sound of Cambodian soldiers loading the remnants of his neighbour’s demolished home onto a truck.

The artist has worked on the fringe of the Angkor Wat temple complex for seven years, making a living selling paintings inspired by the jungle and ancient ruins to tourists.

Now his home and gallery will be flattened as the Cambodian government clears 10,000 families living within the sprawling Unesco world heritage site, and many of those facing eviction are unhappy.

“Since I heard about the relocation plan, I have felt numb,” Chan Vichet told AFP.

“I have to force myself to work to fund my family’s livelihood, but I don’t have full concentration or creativity.”

Authorities say they are acting to protect the ruins by moving squatters whose informal settlements are damaging the local environment by producing rubbish and overusing water resources.

Once their home is demolished, Chan Vichet and his family will move 25km away to Run Ta Ek – a new community on former rice paddies that is currently under construction.

Families are given a 20m-by-30m plot of land, US$350 (S$465) cash, 30 pieces of tin roofing material and access to a welfare card – but they have to build their own houses.

Before the pandemic, more than two million foreign tourists came every year to explore Angkor Wat’s ruined temples, half-swallowed by the jungle.

For a poor country, the swarms of visitors eager to see the remains of the Khmer Empire’s capital from the 9th to 15th centuries brought welcome cash.

The tourist trade spawned a micro-economy of stallholders, food and souvenir sellers and beggars.

The local population also exploded from an estimated 20,000 in the early 1990s to about 120,000 by 2013.

Now, the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen says the settlements lack the infrastructure and sanitation they need.