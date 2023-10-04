3 Philippine fishermen dead after South China Sea ramming by ‘unidentified’ boat, says coast guard

MANILA – Three Filipino fishermen died after their fishing boat was rammed by a still-unidentified foreign commercial vessel while crossing the South China Sea, the Philippine coast guard said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday while the boat was transiting waters 157km north-west of the disputed Scarborough Shoal, it said in a statement. 11 crew members survived after the boat sank.

Tensions around those waters recently flared up after the Philippines said it removed a 300m-long ball-buoy barrier installed by China’s coast guard near the Scarborough Shoal, a prime fishing spot and one of Asia’s most contested maritime features.

The strategic shoal, named after a British cargo vessel that ran aground on the atoll in the 18th century, was seized in 2012 by China, which has maintained a constant presence of coast guard and fishing trawlers there ever since.

China has rejected the Philippine version of events over the barrier, while the United States has weighed in with support behind Manila and vowed to honour its treaty commitments to defend its treaty ally if attacked.

The Philippine coast guard did not elaborate on the incident or provide details of the vessel it said had rammed the Filipino crew. REUTERS