Philippines says China has removed remnants of floating barrier in South China Sea

Chinese Coast Guard boats close to the floating barrier are pictured on September 20, 2023, near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, in this handout image released by the Philippine Coast Guard on September 24, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

MANILA - The Philippine coastguard said on Tuesday that its Chinese counterpart had already removed remnants of a floating barrier that blocked Filipino fishers from entering a lagoon at a disputed shoal of the South China Sea.

Four Chinese coastguard vessels were nearby prior to Philippines cutting the 300-metre barrier on Monday and taking away its anchor, Commodore Jay Tarriela, a coastguard spokesperson, told DWPM radio and ANC news channel, adding that the Chinese vessels were "not that aggressive" after seeing media on board the Philippine boat. REUTERS

