Philippines says China has removed remnants of floating barrier in South China Sea

MANILA - The Philippine coastguard said on Tuesday that its Chinese counterpart had already removed remnants of a floating barrier that blocked Filipino fishers from entering a lagoon at a disputed shoal of the South China Sea.

Four Chinese coastguard vessels were nearby prior to Philippines cutting the 300-metre barrier on Monday and taking away its anchor, Commodore Jay Tarriela, a coastguard spokesperson, told DWPM radio and ANC news channel, adding that the Chinese vessels were "not that aggressive" after seeing media on board the Philippine boat. REUTERS