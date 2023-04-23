3 days of max 37°C temperature classified as heat wave in Malaysia: Health Department

KOTA KINABALU - The Malaysian authorities are urging the public to drink more water, practice cooling and hydrating habits and to cut down on outdoor activities during this hot season.

The Sabah Health Department said a heatwave is a period of time where the temperature exceeds the normal maximum average.

In Malaysia, a heat wave is classified when the average daily maximum temperature exceeds 37°C for three consecutive days, said the department.

These kinds of conditions usually occur in March and April.

The health department said among other things, the public should use umbrellas or caps when outdoors and drinking lots of water.

People are also encouraged to wear light-coloured and thinner clothing and reduce the intake of caffeine or alcohol during this period.

During a heat wave, the risk of haze also increases – especially when open burning is not prevented, said the department.

It also urged the public to stop open burning.

Those affected by long-term haze situations could suffer from itchy and painful throats that lead to coughing, runny nose and sneezing, difficulty in breathing, painful and watery eyes, itching on skin and chest pains.

The public is advised to keep tabs on daily weather conditions and to live their daily lives according to safety and health guidelines during this weather. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK