1 KL battles illegal plastic

Malaysia yesterday said it would send back plastic scrap imported illegally from several countries, including Singapore. Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Yeo Bee Yin said containers full of contaminated, non-recyclable plastic waste were entering the country, as she vowed to get tough on the imports.

2 Enhancing mother tongue

The Language Elective Programme for Chinese, Malay or Tamil literature will be expanded beyond selected junior colleges to 15 secondary schools from next year. More support will also be given to students who struggle with their mother tongue.

3 SingPass app as digital ID

Singapore residents can soon use their SingPass Mobile app to scan a QR code, instead of keying in personal details, for certain services that require identification. These include visitor registration at hospitals and buying services at a roadshow.

4 Youth ramp up green push

Teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's mass rallies against climate change and popular German blogger Rezo's call for the authorities to tackle the problem have put pressure on mainstream parties at the recent European elections.

5 Decoding Modi's big win

Author Ruchir Sharma, who has been tracking India's elections for 25 years, shares his views with associate editor Vikram Khanna on why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest opponent may be himself in the next general election.

6 Accountant pocketed $40m

Certified public accountant Ewe Pang Kooi pocketed $40 million from various clients over a decade to feed his gambling addiction. His lifelong exposure to gambling started at the age of six, when he helped with his father's illegal gambling operation in Malaysia.



7 French carrier in S'pore

France said the deployment of its only aircraft carrier group to this region, as part of a five-month mission, showed its commitment to regional security. The aircraft carrier group will carry out exercises with the Singapore navy and air force next week.

8 HK's second shot at IPO

Five years after Alibaba Group spurned Hong Kong's stock exchange for a US$25 billion initial public offering in New York, the Chinese e-commerce giant is said to be considering a second listing in Hong Kong that could raise US$20 billion (S$27.5 billion).

9 S'pore fans off to Europe

A group of Singaporeans are sparing no expense to watch their favourite English teams play in the two Uefa football finals this week. Liverpool fan Melvin Wong is spending about $24,000 for Saturday's Champions League showdown against Tottenham in Madrid.

10 Avengers stars reunite

Actors Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth were at a news conference yesterday, held in Bali as part of a Sony Pictures media tour. Holland stars in Spider-Man: Far From Home, to be released in Singapore on July 2; while Hemsworth fronts Men In Black: International, to be released in Singapore on June 13.

Testing mettle with paddle

The Straits Times assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath joins the DBS dragon boat ladies team during one of their practice sessions - and learns a thing or two about teamwork, harmony and endurance. http://str.sg/paddles-up

All abuzz in Busan

South Korea's second-largest city is a great holiday escape for its culture, vibrant nightlife, endless shopping and fantastic food. http://str.sg/busan-buzz