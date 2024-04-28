Cambodia urges people to minimise direct exposure to sun with soaring temperature

The Cambodian ministry also advised people to drink plenty of water, at least two litres a day, even if they are not thirsty. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Apr 28, 2024, 03:02 PM
Published
Apr 28, 2024, 02:35 PM

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on April 28 called on people to minimise direct exposure to the sun, as temperature can reach 43 deg C these days.

“People should avoid staying out in the sun for too long without sunshades,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also advised people to drink plenty of water, at least two litres a day, even if they are not thirsty.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology’s weather forecast, temperatures in some provinces in the northern, northe-astern, north-western, central and southern parts of the country will reach 43 deg C from April 28-30.

Chan Yutha, a spokesman and secretary of state for the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, said on April 25 that the maximum temperatures in Cambodia in recent days are the highest-ever recorded in about 170 years.

He said temperatures will start to drop in early May, as rainfall is predicted. XINHUA

More On This Topic
Philippines suspends in-person school classes due to heat, jeepney strike
Parched farms, cancelled classes: Extreme heat scorches South-east Asia

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top