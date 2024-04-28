Cambodia urges people to minimise direct exposure to sun with soaring temperature

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on April 28 called on people to minimise direct exposure to the sun, as temperature can reach 43 deg C these days.

“People should avoid staying out in the sun for too long without sunshades,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also advised people to drink plenty of water, at least two litres a day, even if they are not thirsty.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology’s weather forecast, temperatures in some provinces in the northern, northe-astern, north-western, central and southern parts of the country will reach 43 deg C from April 28-30.

Chan Yutha, a spokesman and secretary of state for the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, said on April 25 that the maximum temperatures in Cambodia in recent days are the highest-ever recorded in about 170 years.

He said temperatures will start to drop in early May, as rainfall is predicted. XINHUA