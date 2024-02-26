We’re overworked and unheard, say South Korean doctors in mass walkout

SEOUL - Dr Ryu Ok-hada had always wanted to help people, but now the South Korean trainee doctor has walked off the job and stands outside the hospital where he worked, holding his medical gown.

Dr Park Dan, who recently realised his childhood dream of becoming an emergency physician, is also one of over 7,800 interns and residents who have resigned in a confrontation with the government, which threatens to arrest them.

Both say junior doctors – a crucial cog in South Korea’s highly regarded medical system – are overworked, underpaid and unheard.

Hospitals have turned away patients and cancelled surgical procedures after about two-thirds of the country’s young doctors walked off the job earlier in February in protest.

The young doctors say their pay and working conditions should be the priority, rather than the government’s plan to boost the number of physicians. The authorities say more staff are needed to increase healthcare services in remote areas and meet the growing demands of one of the world’s most rapidly ageing societies.

“The current medical system in South Korea, which is a great one, is run by making cheap trainee doctors keep grinding,” Dr Ryu, 25, told Reuters.

Senior doctors and private practitioners have not walked out but have held rallies urging the government to scrap its plan, with 400 gathering in Seoul on Feb 26.

But the government’s plan to boost medical school admissions is popular, with about 76 per cent of respondents in favour, regardless of political affiliation, a recent Gallup Korea poll found.