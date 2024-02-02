'Open warfare': Philippines' Marcos-Duterte alliance crumbles

MANILA - The alliance between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte disintegrated this week when they accused each other of using drugs - a rift that could threaten Mr Marcos' reform agenda and risk fuelling instability.

The alliance between two of the Philippines' most influential families that swept Mr Marcos and Mr Duterte's daughter, Sara, into power in 2022, was always expected to collapse, but analysts are surprised by how soon the gloves have come off.

"This is a point of no return," said Dr Jean Encinas-Franco, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines, pointing to the ferocity of the exchanges between the two families.

Mr Sebastian Duterte, the former president's son and mayor of Davao city, has called on Mr Marcos to resign over flawed policies such as his pro-US foreign policy, which he said "endangers the lives of innocent Filipinos".

"The opportunistic political alliance was not meant to last," said Mr Temario Rivera, chairman of the Centre for People Empowerment in Governance think-tank.

"The break seems to be taking place rather very early."

Mr Marcos was quick to play down the tensions, saying on Jan 30 that the coalition was intact. "It is still working," he said, adding he was keeping Ms Sara Duterte as education minister.

Mr Marcos' office did not respond to a request for comment. There was no immediate response from the Dutertes.

But political analysts said the rift could now threaten Mr Marcos' ambitious plans to grow the economy, create jobs, overhaul infrastructure and strengthen the armed forces.

"A breakdown of the formal alliance risk fomenting new divisions within the military, proving serious problems of governance and stability," said Mr Rivera.

Swept to power

The Marcos and Duterte families joined forces in 2022 with Ms Duterte standing as Mr Marcos' vice-presidential running mate, allowing Mr Marcos to tap the Duterte family's huge support base and seal a comeback for the disgraced Marcos dynasty.

The late Ferdinand Marcos Sr was president for two decades, ruling as an authoritarian before he was ousted in the 1986 "people power" uprising. Marcos Sr and his wife Imelda were accused of amassing more than US$10 billion (S$13.4 billion) while in office.

But cracks in the Marcos-Duterte relationship emerged early.