North Korean premier meets Russian minister visiting Pyongyang

A Russian delegation led by natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov of the Academy of Sciences of the DPRK, left after participating in the 10th meeting of the Trade, Economic and Scientific Cooperation Commission in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released on November 17, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

SEOUL - North Korea's premier Kim Tok Hun met with Russia's natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov and held talks on Thursday, North Korean state media reported.

The meeting took place in a "friendly atmosphere" with other senior officials on both sides present, according to the KCNA news agency, including Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin and North Korea's minister of external economic relations Yun Jong Ho.

Moscow and Pyongyang have been stepping up cooperation following their leaders' summit in September.

A Russian delegation led by Kozlov arrived in North Korea on Tuesday for a visit and has held discussions with their North Korean counterparts to expand cooperation in economy, science and technology, KCNA said.

The delegation also visited multiple places in the North Korean capital including an exhibition for light industrial products, an art exhibition and a department store before leaving the city to head back to Russia on Thursday, according to KCNA.

North Korea and Russia have denied any arms deals though Washington has accused Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, and Moscow of providing technical military support to North Korea. REUTERS

