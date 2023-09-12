Kim Jong Un meets Vladimir Putin: What we know about North Korea-Russia ties

SEOUL - North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is in Russia on a rare overseas visit on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, as Washington warns of a possible arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Pyongyang, already under a raft of international sanctions for its nuclear weapons programme, has repeatedly denied supplying arms to Russia – though that stance could change in the coming days, experts say.

Mr Kim, wearing a black suit and flanked by uniformed defence officials, waved from the doorway of his heavily armoured private train with green-and-gold livery as it departed Pyongyang station Sunday evening, with the Kremlin confirming Mr Putin would meet him later this week in Russia’s far east.

The United States on Monday described Mr Putin as “begging for assistance” by meeting with an “international pariah” in Mr Kim, and renewed warnings that any arms deal could trigger US sanctions.

Here is what is known about North Korean-Russian ties:

What can North Korea offer Russia?

Earlier this month, Washington said that despite its denials, Pyongyang supplied infantry rockets and missiles to Moscow in 2022 for use by the privately controlled Wagner military group.

Mr Joseph Dempsey, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said Moscow would be most interested in artillery shells that can be easily integrated.

“North Korea likely represents the largest stockpiles of Soviet-era legacy artillery shells and artillery that could be used to restock depleted Russian inventories from the Ukraine conflict,” he told AFP.

Once the summit is over – regardless of its outcome – “the new Cold War structure between South Korea, the United States, and Japan versus North Korea, China, and Russia will intensify”, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, Yang Moo-jin, , told AFP.

“If that happens, denuclearisation and peaceful prosperity on the Korean Peninsula will be a long way off,” even more so than now, he added.

What does North Korea want in return?

Analysts say Russia has everything that impoverished North Korea needs.

“Russia is a food export country, a fertiliser export country, an energy export country,” said Dr Cho Han-bum, senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

Pyongyang could also seek the transfer of “key technologies, knowledge and manufacturing capacity for North Korea’s arms industry to advance and be more sustainable”, added Mr Dempsey.

A 2022 UN report highlighted the role of a North Korean diplomat in Moscow in procuring a range of ballistic missile technologies, and going as far as attempting to get three tonnes of steel for Pyongyang’s submarine programme.