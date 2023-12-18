News analysis

North Korea’s latest missile launches an ominous development or routine testing?

Wendy Teo
South Korea Correspondent
The launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Dec 18 was North Korea's fifth in 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SEOUL – North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the early hours of Dec 18 that flew about 1,000km before falling into the sea west of Japan’s Hokkaido, according to the South Korean and Japanese authorities.

It was North Korea’s fifth ICBM launch in 2023 – the highest number in a single year. It came just hours after the North launched a short-range ballistic missile on Dec 17, a move that coincided with the arrival of the US nuclear-powered submarine Missouri in the South Korean port city of Busan.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top