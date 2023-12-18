North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

SEOUL - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea’s military said on Dec 18.

Japan’s defence ministry also said North Korea has fired what could be a ballistic missile.

No other details, including the missile’s flight range, were immediately available.

The launch came just hours after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile on the night of Dec 17, as it condemned US-led military shows of force including the arrival of a submarine in South Korea as tantamount to “a preview of a nuclear war”. REUTERS