North Korea won't sit opposite US for sovereignty negotiations: KCNA

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Vostochny Сosmodrome before a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
33 min ago

SEOUL - North Korea said it will never sit face to face with the United States for negotiations over its sovereignty, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official, ditched U.S. criticism of North Korea's recent launch of a reconnaissance satellite, saying it was Washington's "double standards" and "high-handed and arbitrary practices" which dent regional peace and stability.

In another dispatch, KCNA said leader Kim inspected photos of a U.S. naval base in San Diego and a Kadena air base in Japan, taken by a spy satellite. REUTERS

