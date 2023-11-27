North Korea lashes out at critics and hints at more satellite launches

North Korea also criticised a joint statement released by the US, South Korea and other countries aimed at its recent satellite launch. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
38 min ago

SEOUL - North Korea warned on Nov 27 that it would continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including satellite launches, state media KCNA reported, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The report on a statement from a Foreign Ministry official also criticised a joint statement released by the United States, South Korea and other countries aimed at its recent satellite launch.

"It is a legal and just way to exercise its right to defend itself and thoroughly respond to and precisely monitor the serious military action by the US and its followers," the KCNA report said.

It also warned of consequences while discussing UN security resolutions aimed at the nuclear-armed state.

The United States and nine other countries issued a joint statement last week criticising North Korea for launching a space booster using ballistic missile technology, calling it a violation of multiple Security Council resolutions. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Top diplomats of US, Japan and South Korea discuss North Korea satellite launch
North Korea received Russian aid for satellite launch: South Korea lawmakers

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top