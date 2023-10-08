Myanmar Supreme Court rejects jailed Suu Kyi appeals

Former leader Aung Suu Kyi, in detention since the military toppled her government in a 2021 coup, faces 27 years in prison. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

NAYPYIDAW - The Supreme Court in military-ruled Myanmar has rejected appeals against six corruption convictions for the jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to media reports.

Suu Kyi, in detention since the military toppled her government in a 2021 coup, faces 27 years in prison.

She is appealing dozens of convictions for crimes ranging from treason and bribery to violations of the telecommunications law.   

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has denied wrongdoing. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup and the junta's crackdown on opponents, with thousands jailed or killed.

Many governments have called for the unconditional release of Suu Kyi and thousands of other political prisoners in the South-east Asian country.

A junta spokesman did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment on Sunday.   

The court in August rejected five appeals by Suu Kyi on illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, sedition and violating coronavirus restrictions.

The junta recently granted a partial pardon that shaved six years off her prison sentence, a move that critics, including her son, said meant nothing. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to government building: Party official
Myanmar junta cuts 6 years from Suu Kyi’s 33-year jail term in partial pardon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top