Malaysia’s opposition questions Anwar’s motive for holding Hari Raya open house in 6 states facing polls

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s opposition has raised concerns over the federal government’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open houses in six states where state elections are due in the next few months.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said he will host the open house in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan between April 29 and May 14.

These six states did not hold concurrent state polls during last November’s general election.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan on Wednesday questioned the motive behind the celebrations in these states, and said “it can no longer be separated from political motives and the competition for influence ahead of the state elections”.

“Putrajaya’s decision is clearly excessive and outrageous in addition to being untenable.

“This series of celebrations also goes against convention and etiquette of the relationship between the federal government and the states in terms of their authority and jurisdiction.

“This crossing of boundaries challenges the image of the states and will not contribute to good relations and mutual trust between the two parties,” he said.

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin also said these “excessive” Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations were contrary to Putrajaya’s policies and commitment to be frugal.

“This was stated by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament that the government’s debt and liabilities are as high as RM1.5 trillion (S$449 billion), or about 82 per cent, of the nation’s gross domestic product.

“According to Anwar, one of the main steps the Government under his leadership will take is to improve governance because it was claimed that a large amount of government funds were lost following management weaknesses, causing debt to be higher than economic growth,” he said.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on Tuesday said that the Malaysia open house is not a wasteful affair.

“Why should we be calculative about having open houses to celebrate Aidilfitri with the people That ketupat and lemang will not cost that much. I don’t see any issue... how would it be a waste?” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK