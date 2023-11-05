Malaysia, Japan to explore more defence, maritime cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia and Japan will explore more collaboration in the defence and maritime sectors to preserve regional peace and security, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida’s two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur.

In a meeting on Sunday, the premiers agreed to strengthen defence, security and economic relations.

Mr Anwar said he expects certain bilateral agreements to be finalised before the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo on Dec 16.

Mr Kishida, in a joint briefing with Mr Anwar, spoke of possible “joint maritime exercises” and said that he had discussed regional conflicts with Mr Anwar.

These are said to include issues surrounding the South China Sea and East China Sea, where there are tensions with China over disputed territorial claims.

Malaysia and Japan also discussed energy transition, higher education cooperation, and the Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Anwar said while there was a “difference in emphasis” in terms of their positions, both countries are committed to peace and humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

In explaining Japan’s position on the Israel-Hamas war, Mr Kishida said it is important for “all direct parties to act in accordance with international law”.

There is also a need to prevent the war from spilling over into neighbouring countries in the Middle East, and it is “especially important to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza”, Mr Kishida said.

The Japanese Prime Minister said that when discussing regional and global issues, he expressed the importance of maintaining international order based on the rule of law.

“Frank discussions took place where I also stated the importance of ensuring human dignity is protected,” he added.

Mr Kishida arrived in Malaysia for his two-day visit on Saturday.

It is his first trip to the country since assuming office in 2021.

Japan is Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner, and Mr Anwar expects foreign investment from Japan to exceed 30 billion ringgit (S$8.6 billion) this year. BLOOMBERG, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK