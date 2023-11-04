China’s South China Sea tactics push Philippines-Japan defence ties to new heights

MANILA - Japan and the Philippines have fortified their military alliance, as both nations seek to resist a more aggressive Beijing in the East and South China Seas.

Standing beside President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila on Friday night, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his country will begin formal talks to forge a reciprocal access agreement (RAA) that would allow both nations to hold joint military drills for the first time on Philippine shores.

Japan is also giving the Philippine Navy a 600 million yen (S$5.4 million) grant for a coastal radar system to bolster its maritime domain awareness capabilities.

Neither Mr Kishida nor Mr Marcos explicitly mentioned China during their joint press conference, but their message was clear.

“We share serious concerns about the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. And that attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force is unacceptable,” said Mr Kishida, minutes after announcing Japan’s latest official security assistance (OSA) to the Philippines.

His two-day visit to Manila came after weeks of tense encounters between Philippine and Chinese military and coast guard forces in the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing have competing claims.

Japan has no claim over these waters, but it has a separate territorial dispute with Beijing over the East China Sea. Both the Philippines and Japan are located near Taiwan, the self-ruled democratic island that Beijing considers part of China.

If the RAA is finalised, it would allow Japan to deploy troops, enter military bases and bring equipment to the Philippines, a level of access that the United States currently enjoys through its own visiting forces agreement with Manila.

Mr Marcos said the Philippines stands to gain much once the RAA with Japan is ratified.

“We are cognisant of the benefits of having this arrangement, both to our defence and military personnel, and to maintaining peace and stability in our region,” he said.

The Philippines’ geographical location makes it a strategic military ally for superpowers Japan and the US in the event of a Taiwan-China conflict, or an armed attack by Beijing in the East and South China Seas.

China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region has been pushing the US, Japan and the Philippines towards trilateral security cooperation.

The three nations have repeatedly called out Beijing’s aggressive behaviour in the disputed waters, and their coast guard forces conducted joint drills for the first time in the South China Sea in June.

In their joint statement, Mr Kishida and Mr Marcos agreed to further strengthen their trilateral cooperation with the US, but did not elaborate.