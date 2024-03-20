Indonesian fishermen scramble to rescue dozens of Rohingya after boat capsizes

JAKARTA - Indonesian fishermen were scrambling on March 20 to rescue dozens of Rohingya after high tides capsized their boat in the waters off Aceh province, said a regional fishing chief, making them the latest arrivals in the South-east Asian nation.

The United Nations’ refugee agency estimates about 2,000 Rohingya have arrived since last October, among droves of the persecuted religious minority in Myanmar who fled to Indonesia over the past year, most of them to Aceh.

More than 50 Rohingya were standing on a hull near the city of Meulaboh in West Aceh after the boat capsized in high tides, said Mr Miftach Tjut Adek, chief of the fishing community in the province.

“We, as fishermen, are obligated to help them,” he told Reuters, adding that the rescuers braved inclement weather to take them off the sinking structure.

Reuters could not immediately determine how many Rohingya were in the waters or where they were headed.

The regional government of West Aceh and the UNHCR refugee agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For years, Rohingya have left Buddhist-majority Myanmar where they are generally regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia, denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.

The Rohingya take to wooden boats each year, when the seas are calmer between November and April, destined for neighbouring Thailand and Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The 2023 toll of at least 569 Rohingya dead or missing while trying to flee Myanmar or Bangladesh was the highest since 2014, said the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in January. REUTERS