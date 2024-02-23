Asia’s ‘forgotten’ refugee crisis

Bangladesh, struggling with a million Rohingya refugees, says it won’t accept any more. Compassion fatigue is setting in elsewhere in the region.

Syed Munir Khasru

Earlier narratives of the Rohingya being victims have been replaced by hostility as they are seen as a source of crime and competition for jobs. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Feb 23, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Feb 23, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

While the world’s attention is currently gripped by the plight of the Palestinians in Gaza, a “forgotten” humanitarian crisis continues to unfold and deepen in Asia: that of the Rohingya, about a million of whom reside in densely packed camps in Bangladesh, grappling with appalling conditions and scant access to basic resources.

For decades, the Rohingya, an ethnic Muslim minority group in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, have suffered from discrimination. In 2017, a brutal military crackdown led to the mass exodus of over 700,000 of them to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top