Hindu group in India toughens stance on mosque-temple disputes

NEW DELHI - A Hindu group said several mosques in India were built over demolished Hindu temples, in a sign it is hardening its stance in a decades-long sectarian dispute, just days after the inauguration of a temple in Ayodhya.

The comments from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) - the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - come after Mr Modi and the RSS chief led Monday's consecration of the temple in Ayodhya.

The temple has been built on the site where a 16th-century mosque was demolished by a Hindu mob in 1992.

Since independence from British rule in 1947, the fight over claims to holy sites has divided Hindu-majority India, which has the world's third-largest Muslim population.

Four days after the temple was inaugurated in the northern city of Ayodhya, a lawyer for Hindu petitioners said the Archaeological Survey of India had determined that a 17th century mosque in the Hindu holy city of Varanasi, in Mr Modi's parliamentary constituency, had been built over a destroyed a Hindu temple.

The Archaeological Survey did not respond to a request for comment.

Late on Friday, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar questioned whether Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque and three others - including the razed one in Ayodhya on the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born - were mosques at all.

Referring to the sites in Gyanvapi, Ayodhya, one in Uttar Pradesh state and another in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Kumar said: "Whether we should consider them mosques or not, the people of the country and the world should think about it.

“They should stand with the truth, or they should stand with the wrong?”

In the group's first reaction to the Gyanvapi findings, Mr Kumar said, "Accept the truth. Hold dialogues and let the judiciary decide."

Raising questions about the mosques does not mean Hindu groups comprise "an anti-mosque movement", he said. "This is not an anti-Islam movement. This is a movement to seek the truth that should be welcomed by the world."

Muslim groups are disputing the assertions of Hindu groups in court.