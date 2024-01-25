What does the Ram temple stand for in Modi’s ‘new era’?

For the past week, India’s popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been filmed and photographed entering one Hindu temple after another. On Jan 22, he turned priest himself, personally taking part in the consecration ceremony of a massive temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram, an event he hailed as the dawn of “a new era” for India.

“We take a pledge to build an India that is not just self-reliant, but resonates with grandeur and divinity,” he said, going on to describe the temple as a symbol of peace and harmony.