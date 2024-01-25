What does the Ram temple stand for in Modi’s ‘new era’?

The Ayodhya temple has been described as a symbol of harmony. But it is also being hailed as an icon of the Hindu identity of India.

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
A Hindu devotee praying at the temple in Ayodhya after its inauguration. The temple is erected on the site where Hindu activists in 1992 demolished a 16th century mosque. PHOTO: REUTERS
For the past week, India’s popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been filmed and photographed entering one Hindu temple after another. On Jan 22, he turned priest himself, personally taking part in the consecration ceremony of a massive temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram, an event he hailed as the dawn of “a new era” for India.

“We take a pledge to build an India that is not just self-reliant, but resonates with grandeur and divinity,” he said, going on to describe the temple as a symbol of peace and harmony.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

