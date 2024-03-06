Hamas says it will negotiate through mediators until agreement reached

Military vehicles maneuvre near the Israel-Gaza border fence, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, March 4, 2024. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo
Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 01:25 PM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 01:11 PM

DUBAI - The Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday in a statement they will continue negotiating through mediators until they reach a ceasefire agreement with the Israelis.

"We are showing the required flexibility in order to reach a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people, but the occupation is still evading the entitlements of this agreement," Hamas added.

Negotiators from Hamas, Qatar and Egypt - but not Israel - are in Cairo trying to secure a 40-day ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Islamist group in time for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins early next week. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top