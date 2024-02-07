Hamas responds to Gaza truce deal, Blinken says agreement ‘possible’

DOHA/GAZA - The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Feb 6 said it had delivered its response to a proposed ceasefire deal for Gaza that would also involve the release of hostages, and the United States said it still believed an agreement was possible.

Details of the response were not immediately available but Egyptian security sources told Reuters that Hamas’ response showed flexibility, asking for a specific timeline for the ceasefire to end after the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday in early April.

In a statement, Hamas said it responded “in a positive spirit, ensuring a comprehensive and complete ceasefire, ending the aggression against our people, ensuring relief, shelter, and reconstruction, lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, and achieving a prisoner swop”.

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told Reuters in a text message that Hamas aims for the release of the largest possible number of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said late on Feb 6 that the details of the Hamas response were being “thoroughly evaluated by the officials involved in the negotiations”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a lightning tour of the Middle East, said he would discuss the Hamas response with Israeli officials when he visits the country on Feb 7.

However, US President Joe Biden, while acknowledging “some movement” on a deal, described the Hamas response as “a little over the top”, without elaborating. “We’re not sure where it is. There’s continuing negotiations right now,” he said in Washington.

In Doha, Mr Blinken said: “There’s still a lot of work to do be done, but we continue to believe that an agreement is possible, and indeed essential.” He spoke at a news conference with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani after Hamas delivered its response.

Sheikh Mohammed described the Hamas response as “positive” overall but also declined to give any details.

A Hamas official who asked not to be identified reiterated to Reuters earlier on Feb 6 that the Palestinian Islamist movement would not allow any hostage releases without guarantees that the war would end and Israeli forces leave Gaza.

The proposed deal, drawn up more than a week ago by US and Israeli spy chiefs at a meeting with the Egyptians and Qataris, would secure the release of remaining hostages held by militants in Gaza in return for a long pause to fighting.

Sources close to the talks have said the truce would last at least 40 days, during which militants would free civilians among the remaining hostages they hold. Further phases would follow, to hand over soldiers and dead bodies of hostages, in exchange for releases of Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.