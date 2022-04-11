Zelensky asks South Korea for military equipment

SEOUL - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged South Korea to provide military equipment to help his country fight against Russia's invasion.

In a virtual address to South Korea's National Assembly on Monday (April 11), he thanked the country for its support so far but emphasised that Ukraine needs more military hardware and technology, including planes and tanks, to win the war.

"South Korea has various military equipment that can stop Russia's vessels and missiles," said Mr Zelensky.

"I would be grateful if South Korea could help us stand up against Russia. If Ukraine receives such weapons, not only will it save the lives of ordinary people, but it will be a chance to save Ukraine and ensure other countries are not attacked by Russia."

South Korea's Ministry of National Defence, however, had already turned down a request for lethal weapons in ministerial talks last Friday.

Defence Minister Suh Wook's spokesman reiterated this stance on Monday, saying that Mr Suh had already explained to his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov that there are limits in South Korea on providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, "given our security situation and its potential impact on our military's readiness posture".

Kyiv sent out a formal appeal for military and humanitarian aid to the international community early last month. The list of items needed included weapons such as rifles and anti-tank missiles.

South Korea sent 1 billion won (S$1.1 million) worth of military items, such as bulletproof helmets, tents and blankets, as well as medical supplies.

Mr Suh has said South Korea will consider sending more of such supplies to Ukraine.

In his speech, Mr Zelensky thanked the National Assembly for giving him a chance to speak to the people of South Korea.

He also played a video clip that showed the extent of Russian-inflicted damage to the Ukrainian city Mariupol, saying Russia would stop at nothing and did not care about the number of deaths.

"Right now there is no expectation that Russia will stop on its own. We must make Russia choose change by mobilising the international community," said Mr Zelensky.

International companies can do their part by pulling out of Russia and stop supporting the Russian economy, he said, adding that Moscow will "try to make a compromise with the world" if forced into a corner.

Mr Zelensky also asked South Koreans to help Ukrainians defend their right to live peacefully, noting that South Korea was able to overcome the 1950-53 Korean War with help from the international community.

"All countries have a right to independence," he said. "I ask you to join us as we stand up to Russia."