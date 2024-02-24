Why some Taiwanese want to boycott the viral ‘Ke Mu San’ TikTok dance

And 51.8 per cent of TikTok users said they agreed that the Taiwanese government’s closer relations with the United States was “provoking” China and could start a cross-strait war, compared with the 38.8 per cent of non-TikTok users who said so.

TikTok has become Taiwan’s third most popular social media platform, after Facebook and Instagram, according to a separate report by the non-profit Taiwan Network Information Centre. More than a fifth of Taiwanese use TikTok, the August 2023 report added, with most of these users aged 18 to 29, as well as 40 to 49.

Associate Professor Huang Jaw-nian, an expert in media influence operations at Taipei’s National Chengchi University, said there is not enough evidence to conclude if TikTok is actively promoting or suppressing certain narratives.

The apparent prevalence of more Beijing-friendly perspectives on the app could be partly due to the fact that those who are more cautious of China do not use it in the first place, he said.

Moreover, TikTok is banned on Taiwanese government devices over cyber security concerns – a move similar to that in other places, such as the US and Australia. That means that members of the ruling party had also stayed away from the app during the election campaign season.

“If they’re not on it, then they cannot push their own agenda nor actively debunk any disinformation,” said Prof Huang. “That potentially leaves users trapped in an echo chamber where they are constantly fed only one type of viewpoint.”

According to a December 2023 blog post by TikTok, the company had set up an in-app election guide during the campaign season containing links to official resources by Taiwan’s Central Election Commission. TikTok had also established a dedicated reporting channel for the CEC and the National Police Agency for users to flag content they believe may be in breach of any local electoral laws, said the post.

For university student Lin Huai-chen, 21, scrolling TikTok has become a daily pre-bedtime ritual. She views mostly travel and food videos, and has a laugh over some of the comedy clips.

“I don’t look for anything related to politics. I’m not interested in any of that,” she insisted.

But it is not just obvious political content that is a potential cause for concern – experts said that subtle messaging found in other content, even in a make-up tutorial video from China, could prove more sinister.

“It seems harmless, but what if that content creator keeps pushing ideas including how Chinese make-up products are better than Taiwanese products, and then use that to talk about how China is better than Taiwan in other ways?” said Prof Huang.

“Something like that is enough to influence how someone thinks,” he added.

Ms Lin is not convinced by such arguments; she said critics of the “Ke Mu San” event are “overthinking”. “It’s just a fun dance – it’s not going to make Taiwanese want to suddenly pursue unification,” she said.

Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory and seeks “peaceful reunification” with the island, although surveys have shown that the majority of Taiwanese want to maintain the status quo of de facto independence.

Mr Lin Ting-kuo, chairman of the Ningxia Night Market Association, which organised the dance contest, told local reporters that people should not read too much into the event.

“We are using music and dance to try to increase consumer spending and increase the visibility of the night market. That’s all,” he said.