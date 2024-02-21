In waters around front-line Taiwan islands, fishermen are ‘afraid’ amid China tensions

KINMEN, Taiwan – Taiwanese fishermen in sensitive waters around front-line islands near the Chinese coast say they are worried about rising tensions, after two Chinese nationals died during a chase with Taiwan’s coast guard.

The two died when Taiwan’s coast guard tried to expel their boat, which then overturned after it got too close to an islet that is part of the Kinmen islands, governed from Taipei since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.

A furious China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, responded by launching its own coast guard patrols, and on Feb 19, boarded a Taiwanese tourist boat operating off Kinmen.

“After this incident, fishermen will still be psychologically affected to an extent when they go to sea,” said Mr Huang Tsung-feng, secretary of the Kinmen Fishermen’s Association. However, he said the number of boats heading to sea in the past few days was still normal.

“If the fishery administration fleet (of China) comes out, this behaviour will cause some pressure on our fishermen while working at sea. They will be afraid because of this.”

Kinmen, home to around 100,000 people, hosts a large Taiwanese military garrison, just a short boat ride from the Chinese cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou.

Taiwan’s coast guard patrols its waters, and several of Kinmen’s surrounding islets are heavily fortified and mostly off-limits to civilians, including Beiding, the islet near where the Chinese boat overturned.

Last week, China said it recognised no banned or restricted waters for fishermen around Kinmen.

One Kinmen fisherman, who asked to be identified by his family name Chen, said Chinese vessels often crossed into Taiwan’s waters.

“In fact, the most serious problems on our side are the fishermen from (China), who come over to our coastal areas to release their nets, sometimes 50 or 60 at a time,” he said.

“When the coast guard comes, they run away; when the coast guard doesn’t come, they just fish over here.”

Kinmen was the scene of sometimes intense fighting between Taiwanese and Chinese forces during the height of the Cold War. Today, it is a popular holiday destination, with many tourists drawn to its old bunkers and bullet-pocked wartime sites. REUTERS