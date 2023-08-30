What Tokyo learnt from the 1923 Great Kanto earthquake

TOKYO – Sept 1 marks a century since a magnitude-7.9 earthquake struck the Kanto region surrounding Tokyo, leaving some 100,000 people dead or missing, while fires razed much of the city to the ground.

Government experts see a 70 per cent chance of a magnitude-7 earthquake taking place right underneath the capital within the next three decades, which could cost 95 trillion yen (S$878 billion) in economic damages, according to estimates.

That looming threat keeps Tokyo on its toes. Last year, it earmarked 15 trillion yen for natural disaster resiliency projects through 2040.

It also periodically revises its earthquake disaster management plan, most recently updating it in May to reflect demographic shifts and post-pandemic considerations such as the growth in remote work and the need to prevent infectious diseases from spreading in a crowded evacuation centre.

Even after all these efforts, there is no end to how much the city can prepare.

“It’s very important to be imaginative to prepare for as many scenarios as possible,” said Mr Akihiko Hamanaka, a director at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s disaster prevention division. “No earthquake disaster is the same – it’s all different depending on the epicentre, the size, the weather at the time.”

Here are some of the ways that Tokyo is preparing for the next big quake.

Fire-proofing

The majority of deaths in the 1923 quake occurred due to fires. The earthquake struck around noon, right when residents were preparing lunch.

Today, a belt of neighbourhoods with old, wooden structures densely packed together – nicknamed mokumitsu in Japanese as an abbreviation for the words “wood” and “dense” – surround the core of the city’s modern centre. These areas were built as a result of haphazard urbanisation amid the economic and population boom after World War Two.

There’s about 8,600ha of such at-risk areas as of 2020, roughly 14 per cent of central Tokyo, according to the city’s Bureau of Urban Development.

Following the massive earthquake that struck northeastern Japan in 2011, Tokyo redoubled its efforts to fire-proof such neighborhoods by offering subsidies and tax breaks to clear old structures and replace them with new, disaster-resilient ones. The plan also includes clearing buildings to widen roads to act as firebreaks and provide access to emergency responders.

The strategy is an important one, but takes a lot of money, time and the understanding of landowners and the local community to complete. Residents of these areas tend to be elderly who have lived there for decades, and might be reluctant or financially unable to relocate.

While mitigation measures like fire-proofing are necessary, they need to be implemented in parallel with softer measures such as evacuation drills, said Dr Osamu Murao, professor at Tohoku University’s International Research Institute of Disaster Science.

“It’s about being prepared, so that in the event of a disaster, at the bare minimum, people’s lives are protected. Communities need to know where to evacuate to and what route to use to evacuate, and so on,” he said.