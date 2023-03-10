Fukushima still on road to full recovery 12 years after earthquake, nuclear disaster

TOKYO – March 11 marks 12 years since the Great East Japan earthquake, tsunami and nuclear tragedy. With the region on the road to recovery, The Straits Times looks at some outstanding issues.

Water release

Japan plans to release water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in the coming months.

This comes as the site is fast running out of space, with contaminated water being stored in as many as 1,060 water tanks on the premises. Operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) said these tanks hinder decommissioning work.

Most of the accumulated water had been pumped into the reactor to prevent fuel debris from overheating, while some water has entered the facility as groundwater, rainwater or snowmelt, and has also become contaminated.

It will be treated before release via the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS), a filtration system that can remove all radioactive elements except the naturally occurring tritium.

Tritium, a hydrogen isotope, is a by-product of nuclear plants routinely released into oceans.

To ease lingering fears, Japan said the so-called “ALPS-treated water” will be further diluted such that the tritium concentration is less than 1,500 becquerels (Bq) per litre. This is seven times below the drinking water standard of 10,000 Bq/l set by the World Health Organisation.

After verification, the water will be pumped out via a 1km underwater tunnel at an expected rate of 90 tonnes per day.

Although the process is being overseen by the International Atomic Energy Agency, China, South Korea and some Pacific Island nations have cried foul.

Local fishermen also fear reputational damage, even if their catch is tested and proven to be safe to eat. The national government has earmarked 50 billion yen (S$495.8 million) to support fisheries hurt by negative consumer sentiment.