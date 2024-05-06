Visitors at China theme park hang upside down as ride stalls over May Day holiday

At least 18 people were stuck upside down in mid-air after a theme park ride in Chongqing froze on May 4.

They were left hanging for about two to three minutes before park employees got the ride moving again, local media reported.

While no one was injured, some riders felt dizzy, it said.

Videos of the incident circulating on the internet show the riders hanging upside down on the ride – which was said to be popular among visitors and has a waiting time of about an hour.

Local media reported that the ride – which swings 360 degrees – suddenly came to a standstill when it swung to its highest point, leaving riders hanging upside down.

Theme park employees told local media that the ride was full when it stalled, but it did not malfunction. They added that it may have stopped because it was perfectly balanced when it reached its highest point, and that a more detailed investigation into the incident is under way.

The incident happened during one of China’s longest breaks, the May Day holiday, which spanned from May 1 to 5.