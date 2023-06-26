Visiting Japan’s theme parks to get more expensive ahead of JR pass price hike

Visitors to Japan’s theme parks will have to fork out more for tickets from August, ahead of an increase in Japan rail pass (JR pass) prices as well.

The price of a one-day admission ticket for adults to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka will increase to as much as 10,400 yen (SS$97.90) in mid-August, reported Nikkei Asia on Saturday.

A check on the theme park’s website by The Straits Times revealed that ticket prices now range between 8,600 yen and 9,800 yen, but the price will hit 10,400 yen between Aug 12 and 20.

This is the period Japan celebrates the Obon festival to commemorate deceased ancestors.

From October, a one-day adult admission ticket to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will cost up to 10,900 yen (S$102.60) for adults during the busiest times.

Oriental Land, the Tokyo Disney Resort operator, announced on Friday it would increase admission prices to ease visitor traffic during holidays and weekends.

A variable pricing system for admission to the theme parks was introduced in March 2021, reported The Japan Times on Saturday.

One-day passes for visitors aged 18 or older are currently sold at four different price points between 7,900 and 9,400 yen. From October, two new pass price tags of 9,900 yen and 10,900 yen will be added.

The costliest tickets will be mainly for weekends and festive seasons such as Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

According to Oriental Land, a single-day pass for those between 12 and 17 during the busiest days will go up by 1,200 yen to 9,000 yen.

Prices for children aged four to 11 will remain at 5,600 yen, reported NHK on Friday.

From October, the Japan Railways (JR) Group, which runs the country’s rail network including the high-speed shinkansen bullet trains, will also be revising the prices of the JR Pass, with no specific date given on the implementation.

The price of an adult pass that will cover all JR lines for seven days will rise by 20,350 yen to 50,000 yen, a 68.6 per cent increase. A 14-day pass covering all JR lines is set to rise by more than 69 per cent, from 47,250 yen to 80,000 yen.

The JR passes can be valid from seven to 21 days and also cover specific regions such as the islands of Hokkaido or Kansai.

The price hikes announced in April concerned only the nationwide rail passes, with no changes in regional passes.