US proposed to help North Korea build tourist area: Report

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - US officials proposed a long-term plan to help North Korea construct a tourist area in return for denuclearisation during recent working-level talks in Stockholm, Hankook Ilbo newspaper reported.

US negotiators prepared plans on the development of the Kalma tourist area, the paper said, citing an unidentified senior South Korean diplomat familiar with the talks in Stockholm. The paper didn't say how North Korea reacted to the proposal.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been pushing to complete a resort construction in the Wonsan-Kalma coastal area.

In August, Pak Pong Ju, a key member of the ruling party's politburo, visited the region to encourage workers to make the area "a scenic spot" on the east coast.

The talks in Stockholm earlier in October were the first in about eight months between the US and North Korea, but ended with little agreement about what was even on the table. North Korean nuclear envoy Kim Myong Gil said the US arrived "empty-handed" to the meeting, a point disputed by State Department officials.