Two years into the job, is the writing on the wall for Japan’s PM Kishida?

TOKYO – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in a tight spot.

He is giving money away, but he is so unpopular that the public cynically sees it as a ploy to win votes.

He is facing down unrest within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as senior figures openly criticise his policies.

To make matters worse, his judgment in personnel matters has been called into question after three junior ministers – appointed in a Cabinet reshuffle in September – were sacked within three weeks.

On Monday, Mr Kenji Kanda, 60, was fired as vice-finance minister for tax evasion. Mr Mito Kakizawa, 52, was let go as vice-justice minister on Oct 31 for election law violations. And Mr Taro Yamada, 56, was dismissed as vice-education minister on Oct 26 for adultery.

Mr Kishida, 66, is running out of time to turn things around and may end up becoming the latest in a line of short-lived prime ministers in Japan.

An LDP presidential election must be called in September 2024 to choose the party leader, and hence Prime Minister, given that the LDP is the ruling party. Mr Kishida’s economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 62, has already said she intends to run.

National elections are due in the second half of 2025.

A leader under pressure with poor poll numbers may be compelled to quit, just as Mr Kishida’s predecessor Yoshihide Suga did in 2021 after only a year in the hot seat, noted Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano.

“Doing so would allow them to retain some influence as a kingmaker, rather than being forced out when the guillotine comes down,” he told The Straits Times, adding that the average tenure of a Japanese PM is about two years.

He said: “It seems ingrained in the psyche of LDP politicians to smell blood if they know voters are getting bored or angry with the prime minister, in favour of an acceptable compromise candidate who can bring peace back to the party.”

Even the promise of a tax rebate could not shore up public support for Mr Kishida. On Nov 2, he announced that 40,000 yen (S$360) in tax revenues will be returned to taxpayers in June 2024 to help households cope with inflation.

Nevertheless, a Nov 10 to 12 poll by public broadcaster NHK showed the approval rating of Mr Kishida’s Cabinet at 29 per cent, down seven percentage points from October.

The plunge was in line with other polls since the announcement.