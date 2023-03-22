Kishida’s surprise Kyiv visit bolsters Japan’s image as defender of peaceful rules-based order

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping stood on opposite fences of the Ukraine-Russia war on Tuesday, their concurrent visits to rival capitals in the name of promoting peace underscoring global chasms.

Mr Kishida met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv for nearly three hours, just as Mr Xi sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Both were on their first visits since Feb 24, 2022, the day explosions rang out across Ukraine.

“It creates a really striking image of Asia divided into two blocks,” Dr James D.J. Brown of Temple University Japan told The Straits Times. “Although China has sought to present itself as a mediator, in reality it is very much on the Russian side.”

And in what appears to be a warning shot, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that it flew two Tu-95 nuclear-capable strategic bombers over neutral waters off Japan in a seven-hour operation.

The timing of Mr Kishida’s visit to Kyiv was pointed and uncanny. The arrangements were top-secret, with the Prime Minister hampered by rigid parliamentary attendance rules and a postwar tradition not to visit an active war zone.

Given the ongoing Diet session, Mr Kishida would first have to secure a leave of absence from a bipartisan committee. But revealing Kyiv as his intended destination poses a security risk given Japan’s propensity for media leaks.

Thus, Japan worked in secret with India and Poland in a subterfuge cross-border operation. PM Kishida was, on paper, supposed to be visiting India from Sunday to Wednesday. But his schedule was kept deliberately vague. All key events, including a summit with Indian PM Narendra Modi and a keynote to announce his upgraded Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision, were on Monday, and Tuesday was entirely blank.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, PM Kishida sneaked off to Poland via a private chartered jet, leaving behind a large travelling contingent of government officials and reporters in India.

The media embargo was lifted only two hours into a 10-hour train journey to Kyiv from the Polish border city of Przemysl. The trip has been welcomed across the political divide in Japan, with opposition leaders saying that they understood the need for stealth arrangements.

“It was quite difficult to arrange this visit, and this was one of the few windows of opportunity,” Dr Brown said.

Mr Kishida had stated his desire to visit Kyiv before he hosts Group of Seven (G-7) leaders for a Hiroshima summit from May 19 to 21, said non-resident fellow Satoru Nagao of Hudson Institute, noting that Japan was also gearing up for a series of local elections in April.

Mr Zelensky had personally invited Mr Kishida to visit during a January phone call, and Mr Kishida is the last G-7 leader to visit Ukraine. His first stop was in the formerly occupied town of Bucha, where he laid flowers and mourned the dead at mass graves. He said: “The world was astonished to see innocent civilians in Bucha killed one year ago. I feel intense anger at the atrocities committed at this very place.”