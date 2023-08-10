‘They disappeared’: China flood victims criticise government response

BEIJING - Last week, the city of Zhuozhou was devastated by the worst floods to hit northern China in living memory. Today, residents are asking why the local government didn’t do more to help them.

Thousands of homes and livelihoods were damaged when Zhuozhou, less than 80km south of Beijing, bore the brunt of the floods that swept through Hebei province and other northern areas in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri.

Direct economic losses from the floods in the Baoding area, which includes Zhuozhou, amount to 17 billion yuan (S$3.2 billion), according to local government estimates.

“In other places you see leaders rushing to the front line and coordinating rescue efforts, but in Zhuozhou they disappeared,” said a resident surnamed Wang, who was stranded in his apartment for three days without electricity.

“Rescue groups arrived from all over China but couldn’t find anyone to liaise with.”

Ms Wu Chunlei, 42, whose two-storey house and factory were ruined, said villagers guided rescue groups to flood-stricken rural areas because government workers were not present.

“At the time there was no phone signal and we couldn’t contact any local officials. We could only save ourselves,” Ms Wu said.

Reuters tried to contact the local governments of Zhuozhou and the larger Baoding area, but repeated calls were not answered.

In a statement on Sunday, Zhuozhou’s local government said it had “quickly launched a rescue plan” and that the city’s Communist Party leader was “firmly on the front line of flood fighting and disaster relief”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a written order for “all-out” rescue efforts on Aug 1.

This week, he dispatched Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing to visit flooded areas in northern China, including Zhuozhou, state media reported.

State media has signalled that Mr Xi and other top Communist Party members are on their annual summer retreat.

But in a sign that the authorities were becoming sensitive to criticism by flood victims, several blogposts about the Zhuozhou floods, including first-person accounts, have been censored from the messaging platform WeChat.