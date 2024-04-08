Taiwan's search dogs win hearts in search for quake victims

HUALIEN - A former drug-sniffing dog who lost his job for being too friendly has emerged as the unlikely MVP of the Taiwan rescue teams searching for survivors of the island’s strongest earthquake in 25 years.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 1,140 injured by the magnitude-7.4 quake that struck the island on April 3, with strict building codes and widespread disaster readiness credited with averting an even bigger catastrophe.

But landslides around epicentre Hualien still blocked tunnels and roads, making the mountainous terrain around the county difficult for rescuers to access survivors and victims.

Footage released by the county fire department on April 6 showed Roger, an eight-year-old labrador, mounting a boulder that had fallen across a hiking trail near Hualien’s Taroko National Park.

“Have you found something? Let’s go over there,” said a rescuer to Roger, who did not budge.

The mayor of southern city Kaohsiung – which sent a rescue team and dogs including Roger – said the labrador specialises in “rubble pile search and rescue” and that he is trained to search for survivors

“Roger must have found some clues, and his confused look made the handler feel something was up, and then they found the victim,” said Mayor Chen Chi-mai in a Facebook post titled “The Paw Paw Team’s feat”.