Taiwan reports 20 Chinese military aircraft entered defence zone

TAIPEI - Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Saturday morning that over the past 24 hours it had detected 20 Chinese air force planes entering the island’s air defence zone.

That included fighter jets and drones that crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, previously an unofficial barrier between the two sides but which over the past year Chinese aircraft have routinely crossed.

On Friday, the defence ministry reported renewed Chinese military activity around the island, including 13 aircraft entering Taiwan’s “response” zone and five ships carrying out combat readiness patrols.

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained for the past three years of increased military pressure from Beijing.

Last Saturday, China held a day of drills around Taiwan in an angry response to brief stop-overs this month in the United States by Vice-President William Lai. REUTERS