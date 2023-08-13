Taiwan vice-president William Lai in New York for US stopover en route to Paraguay

Paraguay is one of the few remaining countries in the world that retains formal ties with Taiwan.

Mr Lai has made one prior US transit as Taiwan’s vice-president, in January 2022 on a trip to Honduras, a then-ally of the island that switched its diplomatic recognition to Beijing in early 2023.

Mr Lai said he would use the Paraguay visit not only to deepen ties with that country but also to have “self-confident” exchanges with other countries and meet with delegations from like-minded partners. He did not say who.

This would “let the international community understand that Taiwan is a country that adheres to democracy, freedom and human rights, and actively participates in international affairs”, Mr Lai added.

Mr Lai went to Honduras last year for the inauguration of its president and had a brief though symbolic chat there with US Vice-President Kamala Harris. The US has not announced who may be going to Paraguay next week.

Three sources told Reuters the Biden administration was eager to keep Mr Lai’s visit low-profile so as not to stoke tensions before Taiwan’s election and to preserve the recent momentum in US engagements with senior Chinese officials.

That includes the prospect of a visit to the US by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi, which could pave the way for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and China’s leader Xi Jinping this year.

Beijing particularly dislikes Mr Lai, who has in the past described himself as a “practical worker for Taiwan independence”.

Mr Lai has repeatedly said during the election campaign he does not seek to change the status quo.

Before leaving, Mr Lai wrote in English on social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, that he was “excited to meet with US friends in transit” and to be going to Paraguay, one of just 13 countries to maintain formal ties with Taipei.

Ms Laura Rosenberger, chair of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), a US government-run non-profit that carries out unofficial relations with Taiwan, responded on X that AIT was looking forward to welcoming him “during his transit en route to Paraguay.”

Mr Lai is to return from Paraguay via San Francisco and is due back in Taiwan on Friday, according to the official schedule for the trip published on Saturday, which did not mention the US legs. REUTERS